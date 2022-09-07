Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ResMed by 2.5% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 9,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 4.8% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 3.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

RMD opened at $220.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.40 and a 52 week high of $301.34.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $914.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.40.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.54, for a total value of $1,149,414.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,081,360.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.54, for a total transaction of $1,149,414.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,081,360.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.33, for a total transaction of $328,049.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,683,426.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,440 shares of company stock worth $5,490,061 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

