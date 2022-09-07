Private Advisor Group LLC Has $997,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating) by 76.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,793 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 923,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,952,000 after purchasing an additional 87,657 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 527,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,058,000 after purchasing an additional 100,606 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 180.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 384,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,106,000 after purchasing an additional 247,478 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 561.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 333,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,362,000 after purchasing an additional 283,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 281,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,225,000 after purchasing an additional 18,154 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

SPHB opened at $63.39 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $83.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.99 and a 200-day moving average of $68.11.

