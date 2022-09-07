Project Pai 1-Day Volume Tops $2,447.00 (PAI)

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 7th. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Project Pai has a total market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $2,447.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00050777 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000208 BTC.

CalltoCombat (CTC) traded up 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003368 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

PAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,815,097,729 coins and its circulating supply is 1,612,006,928 coins. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Project Pai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

