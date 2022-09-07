Project Pai Trading 6.8% Lower This Week (PAI)

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and $1,908.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005324 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00050846 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000208 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Project Pai

PAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,815,027,259 coins and its circulating supply is 1,611,936,458 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com.

Project Pai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.