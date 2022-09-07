Prometeus Hits Market Cap of $85.60 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (PROM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 7th. During the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. Prometeus has a market cap of $85.60 million and $6.86 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prometeus coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.20 or 0.00025326 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Prometeus

Prometeus (PROM) is a coin. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io.

Prometeus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

