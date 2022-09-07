ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.30

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.30 and traded as high as $11.71. ProPhase Labs shares last traded at $11.05, with a volume of 78,880 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of ProPhase Labs from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of ProPhase Labs from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ProPhase Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Dawson James lowered shares of ProPhase Labs from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

ProPhase Labs Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a market cap of $176.87 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRPH. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 140,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 20,588 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 512,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 14,671 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

