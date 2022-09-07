Prosper (PROS) Price Down 3.1% Over Last Week

Prosper (PROS) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Prosper has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Prosper has a market capitalization of $2.89 million and $646,466.00 worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prosper coin can now be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00003424 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00049496 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001939 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00032349 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000451 BTC.

About Prosper

Prosper (CRYPTO:PROS) is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict.

Prosper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prosper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prosper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

