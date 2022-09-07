Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Trading Down 0.9%

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARAGet Rating) was down 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.22 and last traded at $3.23. Approximately 23 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 36,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Protara Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Protara Therapeutics Stock Up 3.4 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.84.

Insider Activity at Protara Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Jesse Shefferman purchased 9,065 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $34,809.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 879,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,053.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jesse Shefferman acquired 9,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $34,809.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 879,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,377,053.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Luke M. Beshar bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 198,000 shares in the company, valued at $613,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Protara Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in Protara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,547,000. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,996,000 after acquiring an additional 91,528 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. 52.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Protara Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.

