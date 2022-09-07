Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Trading Down 0.9%

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) was down 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.22 and last traded at $3.23. Approximately 23 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 36,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Protara Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.
Protara Therapeutics Stock Up 3.4 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.84.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Protara Therapeutics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in Protara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,547,000. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,996,000 after acquiring an additional 91,528 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. 52.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Protara Therapeutics
Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.
