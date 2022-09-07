Proton (XPR) Price Down 7.3% Over Last Week

Proton (XPR) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Proton has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. Proton has a market capitalization of $38.52 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005281 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,940.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005402 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005279 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002700 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00134933 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00035984 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023232 BTC.

Proton Coin Profile

Proton (CRYPTO:XPR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 13,848,218,429 coins and its circulating supply is 13,848,132,449 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com.

Buying and Selling Proton

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

