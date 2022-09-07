Proxy (PRXY) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $155,350.89

Proxy (PRXY) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. One Proxy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00002815 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Proxy has a total market capitalization of $155,350.89 and $142,933.00 worth of Proxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Proxy has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005336 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.43 or 0.00882713 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00016441 BTC.

Proxy’s total supply is 2,391,000 coins and its circulating supply is 294,423 coins. Proxy’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

