Prudential (LON:PRU) Given a GBX 1,580 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 1,580 ($19.09) price target on Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,450 ($17.52) to GBX 1,380 ($16.67) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,600 ($19.33) price target on Prudential in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,475 ($17.82) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,640.91 ($19.83).

PRU stock opened at GBX 933 ($11.27) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £25.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,392.31. Prudential has a 1 year low of GBX 877.20 ($10.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,555 ($18.79). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 981.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,025.40.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 0.48%. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.52%.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

