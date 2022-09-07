Public Mint Market Capitalization Tops $1.82 Million (MINT)

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. One Public Mint coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Public Mint has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. Public Mint has a market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $8,296.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Public Mint alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00031119 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

Public Mint (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,097,327 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint.

Buying and Selling Public Mint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Public Mint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Mint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.