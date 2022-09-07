PUBLISH Price Down 18.6% This Week (NEWS)

PUBLISH (NEWS) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. One PUBLISH coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. PUBLISH has a total market cap of $7.09 million and approximately $162,608.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PUBLISH has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005338 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,745.80 or 1.00050000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004291 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005335 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00134162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00035977 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023485 BTC.

PUBLISH Coin Profile

NEWS is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2020. PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 735,006,730 coins. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PUBLISH’s official website is publishprotocol.io. The official message board for PUBLISH is medium.com/publishprotocol. PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @PUBLISH_Inc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PUBLISH

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoNewsNet is a Crypto-news platform. It provides users with information related to the Cryptosphere. NewsTokens, formerly CryptoNewsNet (NEWS), is the ERC-20 Ethereum-based native token of the CryptoNewsNet platform. CryptoNewsNet plans to expand the news site to have more features including the following: NFT Reward system that will be distributed to people that share and post most content. A membership that will include exclusive content such as podcasts and articles not on the main site. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using U.S. dollars.

