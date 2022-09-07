PuddingSwap Trading Down 8.7% Over Last Week (PUD)

PuddingSwap (PUD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 7th. PuddingSwap has a total market capitalization of $16,116.24 and $13,520.00 worth of PuddingSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PuddingSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PuddingSwap has traded down 8.7% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,031.8% against the dollar and now trades at $633.44 or 0.03291260 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005196 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001728 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002459 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.40 or 0.00859371 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00016441 BTC.
PuddingSwap Profile
PuddingSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,000,000 coins. PuddingSwap’s official Twitter account is @PuddingSwap.
Buying and Selling PuddingSwap
