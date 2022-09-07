PureFi Protocol Trading 24.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (UFI)

PureFi Protocol (UFI) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. During the last seven days, PureFi Protocol has traded up 24.7% against the dollar. PureFi Protocol has a total market cap of $399,632.73 and approximately $74,435.00 worth of PureFi Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PureFi Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 553.9% against the dollar and now trades at $365.89 or 0.01903281 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005202 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001729 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002453 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.42 or 0.00860452 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00016404 BTC.
PureFi Protocol Profile
PureFi Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,410,080 coins. PureFi Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Purefi_Protocol.
PureFi Protocol Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for PureFi Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PureFi Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.