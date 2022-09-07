Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Costco Wholesale Co. Cut by Telsey Advisory Group (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Costco Wholesale in a report released on Thursday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now forecasts that the retailer will earn $2.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.03. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Costco Wholesale’s current full-year earnings is $13.09 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.65 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.28.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $518.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $521.09 and a 200-day moving average of $519.97. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COST. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,816 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,170.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

