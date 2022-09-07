Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Reduced by Seaport Res Ptn

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zumiez in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Zumiez’s current full-year earnings is $3.51 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.39 EPS.

ZUMZ has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zumiez in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Zumiez from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zumiez presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Zumiez Trading Up 2.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zumiez

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $26.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $510.44 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.72. Zumiez has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $55.10.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 4.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,475 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 4.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,838 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 946.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,003 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,460 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

