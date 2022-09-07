Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.07. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $9.76 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on OVV. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ovintiv from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on Ovintiv to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Ovintiv Stock Down 1.4 %

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $52.01 on Monday. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $27.42 and a 1 year high of $63.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovintiv

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 110,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 14,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,243,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Finally, Patient Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

