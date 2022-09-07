Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $5.27 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $6.24. The consensus estimate for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s current full-year earnings is $27.28 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $26.81 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $5.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $22.53 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $234.00 to $218.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.33.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of RS stock opened at $184.50 on Monday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12-month low of $135.46 and a 12-month high of $211.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.62 and its 200 day moving average is $185.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.83.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.02 by $0.13. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 30.46%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 11.56%.

Insider Activity

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $198,390.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,553,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $198,390.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,553,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total transaction of $1,677,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,738 shares in the company, valued at $23,948,581.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Reliance Steel & Aluminum

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,370,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,168,079,000 after buying an additional 389,942 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,524,000 after buying an additional 359,364 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,242,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,223,000 after buying an additional 44,267 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,981,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,590,000 after purchasing an additional 258,662 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,263,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,633,000 after purchasing an additional 209,836 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Articles

