Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Lifted by Analyst

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for ABM Industries in a report released on Monday, September 5th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.88. The consensus estimate for ABM Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.65 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for ABM Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

ABM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ABM Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet raised ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

ABM opened at $44.86 on Wednesday. ABM Industries has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.65 and a 200-day moving average of $45.44.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 487.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 104.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 1,691.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,209 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $58,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,209 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $58,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joshua H. Feinberg bought 6,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.16 per share, for a total transaction of $247,882.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,959.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

