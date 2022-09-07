Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Increased by Analyst

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Antero Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 31st. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.32. The consensus estimate for Antero Resources’ current full-year earnings is $6.79 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Antero Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.02 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.80 EPS.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.21). Antero Resources had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 352.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AR. Raymond James boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Antero Resources from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet raised Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Antero Resources from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.70.

NYSE AR opened at $38.03 on Monday. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $48.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.77 and a 200-day moving average of $34.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 3.63.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Antero Resources by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,374 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in Antero Resources by 63.5% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Antero Resources by 32.6% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 6.8% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,902 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $1,427,301.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 870,270 shares in the company, valued at $33,844,800.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $1,427,301.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 870,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,844,800.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,152 over the last ninety days. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

