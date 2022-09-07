Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Ardmore Shipping Co. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ASC)

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.25. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ardmore Shipping’s current full-year earnings is $2.41 per share.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $65.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.51 million. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 2.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS.

Ardmore Shipping Trading Down 0.1 %

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ASC. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ardmore Shipping presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.53.

NYSE:ASC opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. Ardmore Shipping has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.65.

Institutional Trading of Ardmore Shipping

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,815,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,671,000 after acquiring an additional 47,103 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,547,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,757,000 after purchasing an additional 69,510 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,898,286 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 44,979 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,739,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 26,216 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 519.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 853,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 715,406 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ardmore Shipping

(Get Rating)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.