Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Barclays’ current full-year earnings is $1.63 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barclays’ FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BCS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Barclays from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Barclays from GBX 245 ($2.96) to GBX 240 ($2.90) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.14.

NYSE:BCS opened at $7.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.19. The stock has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.29.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the first quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 72.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the first quarter valued at $39,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the first quarter valued at $967,000. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.2094 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.73%.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

