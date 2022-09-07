Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Blackline Safety Corp. Lowered by Raymond James (CVE:BLN)

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Blackline Safety in a report issued on Wednesday, August 31st. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.16). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Blackline Safety’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Blackline Safety’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BLN. Pi Financial cut their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$7.50 to C$6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Blackline Safety stock opened at C$8.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a PE ratio of -42.88. Blackline Safety has a fifty-two week low of C$4.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.92.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$16.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$18.11 million.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

