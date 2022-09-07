Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Denbury Inc. Increased by Capital One Financial (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Denbury in a report issued on Wednesday, August 31st. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the company will earn $2.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.88. The consensus estimate for Denbury’s current full-year earnings is $6.95 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Denbury’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.69 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.69 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.08 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut Denbury from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $107.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Denbury in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.09.

Denbury Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:DEN opened at $86.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.20. Denbury has a twelve month low of $56.59 and a twelve month high of $93.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 3.07.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. Denbury had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 22.38%. The firm had revenue of $482.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denbury

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Denbury by 188.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 253,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,178,000 after acquiring an additional 165,397 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Denbury by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Denbury by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,908,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,471,000 after buying an additional 1,075,960 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Denbury by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,302,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,141,000 after buying an additional 556,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of Denbury by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,532,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,946,000 after buying an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

