Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a report released on Wednesday, August 31st. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $6.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.88. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $26.26 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $6.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $6.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $6.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $24.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $22.32 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FANG. Mizuho decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $196.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.58.

FANG opened at $134.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.99 and a 200-day moving average of $131.99. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $73.31 and a 52-week high of $162.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Diamondback Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $3.05 per share. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 892,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $96,209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 244,210 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,338,000 after purchasing an additional 121,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 620,565 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $65,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

