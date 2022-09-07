Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Lifted by Analyst

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for EOG Resources in a report released on Wednesday, August 31st. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy exploration company will post earnings per share of $4.06 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.63. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $15.78 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $5.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.49 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EOG. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.68.

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.0 %

EOG stock opened at $120.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $66.07 and a twelve month high of $147.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.75. The stock has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.55.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($1.51). The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $845,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,334 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 44,733 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Recommended Stories

