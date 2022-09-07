Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Decreased by Analyst

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.41. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for International Flavors & Fragrances’ current full-year earnings is $5.76 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.65 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.95 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

IFF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $169.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.14.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:IFF opened at $109.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $105.38 and a 1-year high of $155.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.07.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.40%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.