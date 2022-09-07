Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Boosted by Capital One Financial

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 31st. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Murphy Oil’s current full-year earnings is $6.14 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.56 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.29 EPS.

MUR has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

NYSE MUR opened at $38.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.48. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 2.48. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $19.44 and a 1 year high of $45.79.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.87 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 12.07%. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 100.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy Oil

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 857.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 36.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP E Ted Botner sold 10,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $455,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Murphy Oil news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $201,102.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,815.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP E Ted Botner sold 10,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $455,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Stories

