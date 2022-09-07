Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Lifted by Analyst

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report released on Wednesday, August 31st. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $2.48 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.79. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Occidental Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $11.00 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.37.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE OXY opened at $66.88 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $24.39 and a one year high of $77.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.34 and a 200 day moving average of $59.64. The company has a market capitalization of $62.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,902,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,781,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,883 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,669,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,512,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690,561 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,669,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $662,225,000 after acquiring an additional 514,934 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,384,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $308,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 152.8% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,080,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 538,020 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $32,103,653.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 188,366,460 shares in the company, valued at $11,239,826,668.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 32,717,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,198,604 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

