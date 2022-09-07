Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Southwestern Energy Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Southwestern Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 31st. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Southwestern Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.42 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SWN. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Southwestern Energy to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Benchmark raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Scotiabank raised Southwestern Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.36.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $7.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $9.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.87 and its 200-day moving average is $6.93.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 165.90% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. Southwestern Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 294.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWN. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 28.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 13.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

