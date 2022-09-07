Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:CHPT)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of ChargePoint in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.22). The consensus estimate for ChargePoint’s current full-year earnings is ($0.98) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ChargePoint’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

CHPT stock opened at $14.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average of $14.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. ChargePoint has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $28.72.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $108.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.03 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 92.93% and a negative return on equity of 57.71%. ChargePoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,035,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,461,000 after purchasing an additional 970,212 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 76,206.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 876,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,703,000 after purchasing an additional 875,611 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 3,499.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 550,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,941,000 after purchasing an additional 535,046 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,230,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,485,000 after purchasing an additional 488,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,535,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,355,000 after purchasing an additional 407,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 14,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 589,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,202,343. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $266,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 589,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,202,343. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 1,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $26,155.97. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 262,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,877.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,118,476 shares of company stock valued at $28,874,024 in the last three months. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

