Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Issued By Wedbush

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for PVH in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 31st. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.93. The consensus estimate for PVH’s current full-year earnings is $7.91 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for PVH’s FY2023 earnings at $8.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.08 EPS.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.06. PVH had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PVH. StockNews.com cut shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of PVH to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $83.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $94.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PVH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.53.

Shares of PVH opened at $53.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.95. PVH has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $125.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 2.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,970 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 11,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

