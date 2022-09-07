Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Lifted by KeyCorp

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note issued on Thursday, September 1st. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.78. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $9.86 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.81 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LULU. Cowen lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $512.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.96.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of LULU opened at $327.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $301.32 and a 200-day moving average of $314.06. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at $30,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, Director Kourtney Gibson bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,716.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

