Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for NVIDIA Co. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of NVIDIA in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the computer hardware maker will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for NVIDIA’s current full-year earnings is $2.48 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.3 %

NVDA has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Fubon Bank cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.85.

Shares of NVDA opened at $134.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $336.63 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $132.70 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 768,576 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $226,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,023 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $1,123,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $3,689,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.