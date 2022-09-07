Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for DHT Holdings, Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:DHT)

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DHT in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for DHT’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DHT’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.57 million. DHT had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on DHT from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

NYSE:DHT opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.58 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average is $6.21. DHT has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $8.27.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in DHT by 329.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DHT in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in DHT in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in DHT in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in DHT in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This is a boost from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -84.21%.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

