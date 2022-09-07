Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Cut by William Blair

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) – William Blair lowered their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Duluth in a report issued on Friday, September 2nd. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Duluth’s current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Duluth’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). Duluth had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 3.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

DLTH has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Duluth from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Duluth from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

DLTH stock opened at $7.78 on Monday. Duluth has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $17.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $233.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.87.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Duluth in the first quarter worth $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Duluth by 282.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in Duluth by 313.5% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Duluth during the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Duluth during the first quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

