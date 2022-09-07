QASH Price Tops $0.0251 (QASH)

QASH (QASH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 7th. QASH has a total market capitalization of $8.77 million and approximately $33,611.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QASH coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0251 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, QASH has traded up 21.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005310 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,835.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005428 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004306 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005309 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00134638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00036000 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023362 BTC.

About QASH

QASH (QASH) is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash. The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com.

QASH Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

