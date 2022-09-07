Qtum Price Reaches $3.10 on Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $323.45 million and $36.47 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $3.10 or 0.00016052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005274 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003847 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001005 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,320,246 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

