QUAI DAO Price Down 3% Over Last Week (QUAI)

QUAI DAO (QUAI) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 7th. QUAI DAO has a total market cap of $142,485.63 and $82,904.00 worth of QUAI DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QUAI DAO has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One QUAI DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005255 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001730 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002464 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.49 or 0.00869639 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00016354 BTC.
About QUAI DAO
QUAI DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,809,807 coins. The Reddit community for QUAI DAO is https://reddit.com/r/QUAIDAO. QUAI DAO’s official Twitter account is @QUAI_GLOBAL.
Buying and Selling QUAI DAO
Receive News & Updates for QUAI DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUAI DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.