QUAI DAO Price Down 3% Over Last Week (QUAI)

QUAI DAO (QUAI) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 7th. QUAI DAO has a total market cap of $142,485.63 and $82,904.00 worth of QUAI DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QUAI DAO has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One QUAI DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About QUAI DAO

QUAI DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,809,807 coins. The Reddit community for QUAI DAO is https://reddit.com/r/QUAIDAO. QUAI DAO’s official Twitter account is @QUAI_GLOBAL.

