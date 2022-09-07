Quant (QNT) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.12 Billion

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. During the last week, Quant has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quant has a total market capitalization of $1.12 billion and approximately $31.40 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant coin can now be bought for about $92.98 or 0.00491340 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000182 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000360 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $356.13 or 0.01881891 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005677 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00234824 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quant is quant.network. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Quant

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.