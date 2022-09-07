Quantstamp (QSP) Trading 13.3% Lower Over Last Week

Quantstamp (QSP) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. In the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. One Quantstamp coin can currently be bought for about $0.0180 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges. Quantstamp has a total market cap of $12.86 million and approximately $517,408.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005292 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18,898.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005410 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004313 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005290 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002706 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00134741 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00035997 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023283 BTC.
Quantstamp Coin Profile
Quantstamp (CRYPTO:QSP) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Quantstamp
