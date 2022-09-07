Quark (QRK) Price Down 23.3% Over Last Week

Quark (QRK) traded up 42.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Quark has a market capitalization of $759,106.54 and approximately $51.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quark has traded 23.3% lower against the US dollar. One Quark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 57.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded down 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Monopoly Millionaire Control (MMC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000480 BTC.

About Quark

Quark (CRYPTO:QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 281,385,702 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info.

Buying and Selling Quark

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

