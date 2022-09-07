Quent Capital LLC Buys 447 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 120.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $97,629.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,702.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HRL shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Stephens cut their price objective on Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.67.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $46.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.93 and its 200-day moving average is $49.54. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

