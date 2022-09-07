Quent Capital LLC Grows Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 548.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $179.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.33. The firm has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.88. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $193.42.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.10. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. Analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

M&T Bank announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTB. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $280.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.71.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other news, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $100,918.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,358,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $100,918.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,358,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,226,991. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

