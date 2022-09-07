Quent Capital LLC Has $30,000 Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Quent Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.64.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $222.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $223.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.12. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $167.80 and a 1-year high of $234.56. The company has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $334,000.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,203.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $334,000.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,203.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 218,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.32, for a total value of $48,288,040.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,328,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,131,624.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 856,288 shares of company stock worth $188,801,430 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

