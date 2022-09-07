Quent Capital LLC Has $31,000 Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 310.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PODD. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,320,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter.

PODD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Insulet to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Insulet to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Insulet from $262.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $249.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 499.58 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $247.59 and its 200 day moving average is $239.72. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $181.00 and a 52 week high of $324.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.87 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 2.94%. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insulet news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total value of $766,296.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at $5,166,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Insulet news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total value of $766,296.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at $5,166,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total transaction of $3,343,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

