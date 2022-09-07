Quent Capital LLC Has $34,000 Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Quent Capital LLC raised its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 271.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,943,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,241,265,000 after buying an additional 25,957 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,453,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $971,769,000 after acquiring an additional 102,232 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in IQVIA by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,488,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $702,201,000 after acquiring an additional 132,455 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in IQVIA by 12.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,181,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $504,402,000 after acquiring an additional 242,779 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $509,423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Trading Up 1.2 %

IQV opened at $209.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $225.52 and its 200-day moving average is $222.27. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.67 and a 1-year high of $285.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of IQVIA to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.06.

IQVIA Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.