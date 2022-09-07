Quent Capital LLC Has $34,000 Stock Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 415.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Schneider National by 245.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,190,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,037,000 after purchasing an additional 846,374 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Schneider National by 2.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,142,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,127,000 after purchasing an additional 27,023 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Schneider National by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,123,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,230,000 after purchasing an additional 99,092 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schneider National by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 865,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,302,000 after purchasing an additional 407,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schneider National by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,275,000 after purchasing an additional 26,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup set a $26.00 target price on Schneider National in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Schneider National in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Schneider National from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schneider National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Schneider National Stock Performance

SNDR opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.79 and a 200-day moving average of $24.02. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.69 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Schneider National had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Schneider National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

