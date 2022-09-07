Quent Capital LLC Purchases 940 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 136.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,733,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $565,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,490 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,804,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $440,975,000 after buying an additional 1,063,447 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,699,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $353,601,000 after buying an additional 1,178,606 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,188,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $256,742,000 after buying an additional 532,527 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,159,000. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of KMI opened at $17.77 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $20.20. The company has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.22.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.74%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,788.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMI. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.29.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

